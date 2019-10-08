Virginia Dept. of Forestry says fall foliage to start in Valley in the coming weeks

It may feel like Fall outside but it surely doesn't look like it, as many leaves on trees are still green. The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has to do with the recent dry spell.

Ellen Powell, Conservation Educator with the Virginia Department of Forestry, said the lack of color in the trees is because of warm and dry temperatures over the last several weeks.

She said for the perfect foliage conditions we need a wet spring with an evenly wet summer. Powell said the colors will be turning in the next coming weeks.

Some colors are already starting to change in higher terrain and then will trickle down into the Valley.

"Most of the Valley is going to see a delayed Foliage season," Powell said. "It will Probably less spectacular than usual, you'll see a lot of yellows but not as quite as many reds in most areas."

The Virginia Department of Forestry would also like to remind people to not burn piles of leaves that fall. Powell said this time of the year the practice becomes common and with drought-like conditions, it could cause a wildfire.