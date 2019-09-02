Virginia Festival of the Wheel showcases antique cars

Ninety-one different cars were on display for the Charlottesville community to see during the Virginia Festival of the Wheel at Boar's Head Resort on Sunday.

Sports cars, race cars, and antique cars were all part of the show, including Bouvard Hosticka's 1910 Franklin.

Hosticka bought his car in 2002 and fixed it up to drive on the road in 2005. Since then, he's been using the car for his trips along the Skyline Drive.

"I take it up to the Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway and all over the place," Hosticka said.

Hosticka's car was part of the big picture for the car show to raise money for the UVA Cancer Center.

Mike Bauldauf organized the event last year to help the UVA Cancer Center: a place that saved his wife's life.

"My wife was a cancer survivor and when she was declared cancer-free, that was our inspiration to do something to give back to the UVA Cancer Center," Bauldauf said.

Bauldauf also said he's excited to see the community get involved in the car show and share their love for cars.

"It's really been gratifying to see these car owners, who are just the best people," he said. "They just have a passion for the automobile."

During the car show, Hosticka talked about his driving experience and the peace it gives him on the road.

"It puts you in a different frame of mind. It's just serenity is what I call it. You're just out there in the wind, experiencing the road, looking at nature."

Hosticka also hopes to keep this experience alive with future trips to Skyline Drive.

"I'm just a guy with an old car," he said. "This is my only antique car. I'm just a guy and I like to drive it."

Bauldauf hopes to put on the car show again next year.