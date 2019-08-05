Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program holds exhibit in Harrisonburg

The Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program presents a month long art exhibit, celebrating the traditions of Virginia culture.

A few of the portraits that photographer, Pat Jarrett, has displayed throughout the exhibit.

For the past seven years, Pat Jarrett, a photographer and digital media specialist, has captured 56 portraits portraying multiple apprenticeships.

"We give grants and support to traditional artists to essentially take on an apprentice for a nine month term, to carry on the traditional art." said Pat Jarrett, the featured photographer.

The Virginia Humanities organization's goal is to celebrate and share Virginia's living traditions. They are determined to make sure they live on and thrive in local communities. Jarrett hopes the community will learn more about the traditional art through this unique exhibit.

Some of the photos include traditions brought here by immigrants and refugees, including Mongolian contortion, Indian drumming and even baklava making.

You can visit the exhibit at the Church of the Incarnation in Harrisonburg through September.