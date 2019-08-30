Virginia Food Truck Battle supporting local kids fighting cancer

This weekend is the fifth annual Virginia Food Truck Battle, benefitting The MaDee Project.

The Food Truck Battle will be at Augusta Expo for the second year in a row. Picture from Food Truck Battle in 2018. | Credit: WHSV

Abby Arey is MaDee's sister, and she works with The MaDee Project. She said they fundraise all year, but the food truck battle is their biggest event.

"It has enabled us to help more families on a monthly basis and also in a larger monetary amount," Arey said. "So we really rely on this event the support from people in our community."

The MaDee Project is a non-profit organization founded in memory of MaDee Boxler. She battled cancer before passing away in 2010. The organization helps families around the Shenandoah Valley who have children with cancer.

"You can imagine the financial strain that puts on the family, so really our intent is to really alleviate that for them, and to help out," Arey said.

She added they're excited to bring together so many different parts of the community, from food trucks to breweries to bands, and for activities for the kids.