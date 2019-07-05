Harrisonburg Gators Swim Team welcomes Olympic coaches

The Virginia Gators of Harrisonburg are welcoming two Olympians to their coaching staff.

Rami Pinzon, Head coach of the Harrisonburg Virginia Gators, says she teaches her athletes how to be great swimmers and great individuals.

Head coach Rami Pinzon's passion for swimming started when she was young, eventually, earning her a spot in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She was a European Championship semi-finalist and a multiple Lithuanian champion and record holder in the 200M breaststroke. She still holds Lithuanian national records today.

Years later, Pinzon is channeling that passion through coaching, working alongside her husband, Omar Pinzon. He was an Olympic semi-finalist at the 2012 London Olympics and currently holds 16 Colombian records, mainly in backstroke, butterfly and IM.

"Just being able to do what we love and to do what we know that we have done for so long ourselves, just makes it so much easier," says Omar Pinzon, Age Group Lead Coach for the Harrisonburg Gators.

With the Harrisonburg Gators gearing up for their next championship season, Pinzon says she hopes to inspire her swimmers to dream big.

"Just having a bigger perspective, where you can get with swimming, what you can gain with swimming. I'm not just talking about scholarships, I'm talking about cultural aspects, I'm talking about traveling to different countries, making friends in different countries," says Rami Pinzon, Head Coach for the Harrisonburg Gators.

In the future, Pinzon is hoping the team can raise enough money to have a permanent facility. One they can share with the local high schools and the community.

The husband and wife duo say they are excited about their future here in Harrisonburg.

"We are very happy with the welcoming of the community. It's a very close community and a very tight community and we are very very happy to be here," says Omar Pinzon.

The Gators will host an open swim practice Saturday, July 6, from 9 to 11 in the morning at Westover Pool. Swimmers can register on site and must be able to swim the length of the pool. Following the practice, the coaches will host a Q&A session with breakfast provided.