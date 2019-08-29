Virginia Lottery Pick 3 players win nearly $2 million on 1-2-3 drawing

A Virginia Lottery drawing on Wednesday night resulted in a lot of winners – causing the lottery to pay out more than they took in.

It was the Pick 3, which has two drawings a day and a top prize of $500.

On Aug. 28, the evening drawing resulted in one of the simplest number combinations imaginable: 1-2-3.

Altogether, the lottery says players wagered $421,879 for the Aug. 28 evening drawing. But they won a total of $1,935,120. In other words, players won more than 4.5 times the amount of money that was paid for the game.

According to the Virginia Lottery, certain number combinations like 1-2-3, or “trips” in which all three digits are the same, are typically very popular with Pick 3 players.

Every player who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination in Wednesday night’s drawing won the game’s top prize of $500.

The Virginia Lottery also paid out $459,500 on the number combination 1-9-7-8 in Wednesday's daytime Pick 4 drawing. People also frequently pick number combinations of important years to them, like birthdays or anniversaries.

Players had paid $359,301 into that game.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all three numbers in exact order in Pick 3 are 1 in 1,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order in Pick 4 are 1 in 10,000.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 public schools across the state.

