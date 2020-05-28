Virginia Lottery customer service centers reopening on June 1

The Virginia Lottery says their customer service centers will reopen to the public on June 1.

Their centers, which are located in Abingdon, Farmville, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Henrico, Roanoke and Woodbridge, are where someone can go to claim their winnings if they win money with a Virginia Lottery ticket.

They've been closed since Mach 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with most offices and customer service centers connected to government or public services.

But June 1 is the same day that many chambers of commerce, town halls, and city council buildings are re-opening to the public as well, with social distancing measures and restrictions, including mask requirements, in place.

So now, on June 1, anyone who had a large winning lottery ticket during the pandemic and didn't mail it to the Lottery while offices are closed can head to their nearest center.

At the locations, Lottery customers can claim prizes of any size.

The only exception is that the Lottery’s Prize Zone in downtown Richmond will remain closed for the time being, although Richmond-area players can use the Lottery’s Prize Zone West, located on East Parham Road in Henrico.

The addresses of all the centers can be found on the Virginia Lottery How to Claim page.

The Lottery is instituting new safety precautions at the reopened offices, including:

• All customers and employees are required to wear a protective mask.

• Do not bring guests or family members unless they are needed to complete the transaction.

• Customers claiming a prize will receive a claim packet and pen, then return to their car to fill out the form. (Customers can expedite this process by downloading a Virginia Lottery claim form here and filling it out beforehand.)

• When the packet is completed, customers can ask for a ticket for processing and be ready for the next socially distant marked space in line.

• As always, tickets must be signed, and the winner must show a current photo ID and proof of Social Security number. Full instructions are on the Virginia Lottery’s How to Claim page.

• Virginia Lottery employees will be on hand to assist with social distancing directions.

Though recent circumstances changed, the Virginia Lottery says their mission of generating funds for K-12 education in the Commonwealth remains the same. You can find detailed information on how Lottery funds are distributed to Virginia's school districts here.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools and generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.