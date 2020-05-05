Virginia Lottery launches webpage on regulations for newly legal casinos and sports betting

After Virginia lawmakers voted to legalize casinos and sports betting earlier this year, with amendments proposed by Gov. Northam approved at their re-convened session in April, the Virginia Lottery is making plans on how to regulate the gaming once it officially becomes legal later this year.

The governor signed a bill to legalize casinos in select Virginia locations and is expected to sign the bill approving sports bettering after the General Assembly agreed to his proposed amendments.

So now, the Virginia Lottery, which will be responsible for new casino gaming and sports betting activities, is launching a webpage dedicated to providing information and public transparency on their regulations being developed for the new kinds of gaming.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the new page "includes important information about the rulemaking process and provides estimated timelines for when expanded gaming will become available for Virginia consumers."

When it comes to casinos, the new site includes information about what eligible host cities and their designated gaming partners have to submit for the Lottery's review. The new legislation requires them to review each city's casino development plans and assess the financial viability of each city’s chosen casino gaming partner before the city can place its proposal before voters in a local referendum for this November's elections.

This week, the Virginia Lottery notified mayors and city managers in each of the five eligible host cities that the agency will be prepared to accept and begin reviewing their preliminary certification materials on June 1..

The casino legislation approved by lawmakers requires a more comprehensive review of casino projects, including criminal history and financial performance investigations of designated gaming operators, during a much more extensive license application process. That process will not begin until sometime after the Nov. 3 referendums and after draft regulations are completed next April, according to the Lottery.

Also, the new page includes information about regulations governing online sports betting.

The new legislation requires the Virginia Lottery to award between four and 12 licenses for mobile sports wagering in Virginia, as well as to adopt initial sports betting regulations no later than Sept. 15, 2020, including 30 days of public comment on the proposed rules.

After regulations are adopted, the agency is provided 90 days to review completed applications from potential operators; the expect the first preliminary sports betting licenses could be awarded late in the year or in early 2021.

The Lottery’s new gaming regulation webpage includes links to the casino and sports betting legislation, information about regulatory requirements and deadlines, tools for citizens to participate in the rulemaking process, answers to frequently asked questions, and links to specific forms required to be submitted by casino stakeholders.

Lottery officials say the site will be updated as they move toward implementation of the newest initiatives, including additional information as it develops on licensing, audit and compliance requirements for operators, equipment manufacturers and distributors, suppliers and employees.

Currently, three of the five cities allowed to have casinos — Norfolk, Bristol and Portsmouth — already have either formal or informal agreements with potential casino operators in place. Danville is considering proposals from seven different would-be operators. And at least two entities — the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and the owners of Colonial Downs, the state's only horse track — have expressed interest in a potential Richmond casino, though others may emerge.

