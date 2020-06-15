Virginia Lottery to start selling tickets online this July

Starting this July, you'll be able to buy tickets for Virginia Lottery games online.

According to an announcement from the Virginia Lottery, as of July 1, they will start offering some of their most popular games online at valottery.com/, anywhere within Virginia.

You'll have access to play Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life® on any phone, tablet, or computer, along with new instant-win games.

The lottery describes instant-win games as "an online version of scratcher games, but with exciting digital game features, mechanics and bonus rounds that paper tickets cannot provide players."

Those will be added every few weeks, and daily draw games like Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5, will be added within the first year.

“We’re excited to be introducing this new way of playing our games on July 1, the very first day it’s allowed under legislation we requested from the 2020 General Assembly, ” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We feel it’s important to continue to meet Virginia consumers where they already are, and where they expect to find us: online.”

Lottery games will continue to be available at more than 5,100 retail stores across Virginia, including some games not available online, lie dozens of scratchers, but the new online option offers a social distancing-friendly, remote way to play.

“Virginia is the seventh state to offer lottery games online so consumers can play whenever they want wherever they are,” said Hall. “Online lottery is not just convenience. Updating the way we deliver our products will help support our responsibility to generate additional resources for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”

As is always the case, you have to be at least 18 to play the Virginia Lottery, whether online or in-person.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. You can learn how those funds are distributed here.