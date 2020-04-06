Virginia Lowe's employee tests positive for coronavirus

Lowe's has confirmed an employee at their 1059 Commonwealth Blvd. store in Martinsville, Virginia, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the company, the employee last worked March 21, and is quarantined and receiving care.

Associates who had worked closely with the patient have been put on paid leave. The store has undergone extensive cleaning per CDC guidelines and remains open.

The statement says all Lowe's stores have signage asking for social distancing measures to be followed and remind customers every 15 minutes with announcements. Individual stores are able to limit customers in high-trafficked areas as well. Floor markers and signs reinforcing CDC guidelines are also being used.