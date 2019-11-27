Virginia Marine deserter accused of killing mother's boyfriend arrested

Federal authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of his mother's boyfriend in Virginia.

U.S. Marshals say Michael Brown, 22, was arrested early Wednesday morning. The arrest comes more than two weeks after authorities say he killed Rodney Brown in Franklin County community of Hardy. Michael Brown's mother was Rodney Brown's live-in girlfriend. Michael Brown is a Marine, and the U.S. Marine Corps declared him a deserter shortly after the killing.

Authorities weren't able to find Michael Brown immediately after the Nov. 9 shooting. U.S. Marshals fielded nearly 300 tips about his possible whereabouts, but most proved fruitless.

Michael Brown's family and a lawyer retained by the family urged him to surrender. Marshals have yet to release details on circumstances of his arrest.

U.S. Marshals plan to release additional details in a Wednesday morning news conference.