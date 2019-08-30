Virginia Medicaid boss stepping down

The head of Virginia's Medicaid agency is stepping down.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Dr. Jennifer Lee is

resigning as director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance.

She led DMAS through a massive expansion of Medicaid in Virginia that

saw about 300,000 newly eligible Virginians sign up. Lawmakers voted

in 2018 to expand Medicaid to low-income adults, a key part of former

President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

Lee is an emergency physician who previously worked for the U.S.

Department of Veterans' Affairs.

She recently married and has been commuting between northern

Virginia and Richmond.

Her last day at the agency is October 9.