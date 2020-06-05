Virginia Museum of History and Culture asks GRTC for piece of torched Pulse bus

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture now wants part of the Pulse bus that was torched during protests one week ago.

GRTC says the museum reached out to them, asking for a piece of the burned bus to be donated to a collection they’re curating on the protests.

Since the bus is still part of an active investigation, GRTC says they can’t move forward with the request, at least not right now.

The bus was set on fire during protests that turned violent where hundreds of people marched down the streets of Richmond over George Floyd’s death.

