Virginia Quilt Museum asking for community help

The Virginia Quilt Museum is celebrating 25 years in Downtown Harrisonburg, but now, they are asking the community for help to ensure their doors re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Farmer, the executive director of the museum, said after shutdowns, they tried to engage the community by offering virtual tours, but this didn't help with revenue.

Farmer said their savings to pay staff and upkeep their building will only hold them over until June.

"This is just a really hard time for us, and we just wanna keep our staff employed because they're hardworking folks and they love Harrisonburg, and the surrounding communities, as well," Farmer said.

Through the #GivingTuesdayNow: GoFundMe Charity Match Program, the Virginia Quilt Museum qualifies for a $1,000 match grant. To donate, click here.