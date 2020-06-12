Virginia SCC extends ban on utility disconnections until the end of August

Virginia's state regulatory agency has extended the suspension of utility disconnections across the state until August 31.

The State Corporation Commission (SCC)'s moratorium on service disconnections had been set to expire after this week on June 15, but Attorney General Mark Herring officially called on the SCC to extend it, saying it "should be extended to a point in the future after Virginia’s economy has had an opportunity to resume, allowing impacted citizens an opportunity to regain some financial footing”.

Now, on Friday, the SCC responded by extending the ban on disconnections until a point that will come after the General Assembly re-convenes and can address the economic impact through the state budget and legislation.

The SCC first halted all utility disconnections across Virginia in March for 60 days.

Then, after Herring called for an extension in April, a few days later, the SCC agreed and extended their halt on disconnections through June 14.

For customers whose missed payments are due to COVID-19, the SCC also ordered that late payment fees not be assessed.

At the time, Virginia's state of emergency was set to run until June 10. But since then, Governor Ralph Northam has extended Virginia's state of emergency indefinitely, with no end-date set. The governor said in a press conference that's to enable the Virginia National Guard to continue assisting with large-scale testing efforts and so the state can keep getting federal resources for the COVID-19 response.

Since March, all electricity, natural gas, water and sewer utilities regulated by the SCC are required to must offer extended payment plans with no late fees or reconnection charges to residential and small business customers.

In explaining the need for an additional extension, the SCC stated, “Our purpose since our original order on March 16th imposing a moratorium on service shut-offs has been to protect Virginia's utility customers who, through no fault of their own, have been the victims of the devastating economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Commission added, “While we have acted promptly throughout this crisis to protect customers unable to pay utility bills due to the COVID-19 crisis, the only truly sustainable solution is government action beyond utility regulation in the immediate short term and a restoration of economic health as soon as possible.”

On May 26, the SCC asked for public comments on if the moratorium should be extended, and, if so, how to ensure that the costs would not be shifted to other customers.

More than 300 comments were received. Commenters included 58 members of the General Assembly, the Governor of Virginia, and numerous utilities, organizations and citizens.

In the May 26 order, the Commission said, “The reality is that a moratorium on all service disconnections due to unpaid bills is not sustainable on an unlimited basis in the absence of programs to ensure that the growing costs of unpaid bills are not unfairly shifted to other customers.”

In approving the latest extension to August 31, the SCC said, “This additional extension will give the General Assembly and Governor time to address the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis on utility customers, an effort alluded to in the letter … from the 58 General Assembly members as well as several other commenters.” The Commission added, “We emphasize that utility regulation alone cannot adequately address what is a much broader socioeconomic catastrophe.”

The SCC will monitor progress on reducing bill totals and service cut-offs by requiring monthly reporting of key data metrics from utility companies.

“It is our fervent hope that the process of healing the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis will continue. In particular, we hope that jobs and livelihoods will be fully restored … which includes the many Virginia small businesses which have incurred devastating damage," the SCC said on Friday.

When the SCC issued their previous extension of the statewide order, they cautioned customers that their utility bills will still be owed payment once the order ends.

Herring is calling for utilities to help offset coronavirus-related costs by:

• Implementing emergency rate reductions

• Sharing the financial burden with shareholders of any investor-owned utilities

• The possibility of federally funded government loan programs for some utilities

• The SCC tracking of COVID-19 related cost savings to the cost of service

If customers have the financial ability to pay their bills, Herring encourages them to do so to avoid higher balances accumulating once the suspensions of disconnections end as the pandemic eventually wanes.