Virginia SNAP issues emergency benefits amid coronavirus pandemic

Virginians enrolled in the commonwealth’s SNAP program will get a little extra help in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam announced at a press conference Wednesday that emergency benefits would be made available to participants in Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during March and April.

These emergency benefits are part of a provision set forth by the Families First Coronavirus Responses Act of 2020. The Virginia Department of Social Services will be able to distribute the benefits to any household not already receiving the maximum benefits.

“We must make sure that no Virginian goes hungry during this time of crisis,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Increasing the resources available to low-income Virginians to purchase food is vital to fighting hunger.”

A household’s monthly allotment will increase to the maximum amount allowed for a household depending on size. You can view the allotment chart here.

Emergency benefits for March were released March 25 and automatically added to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

Households can expect their normal benefits for April to be received on their usual issuance date; emergency benefits will be added on April 16.

On average, the monthly SNAP benefit per participant is $119. Over 680,000 people currently receive SNAP benefits in Virginia.

If you would like to apply for SNAP benefits, visit CommonHelp online or call 855-635-4370.

