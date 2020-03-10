Virginia School for Deaf and Blind closed this week amid flu concerns

The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind is undergoing deep cleaning this week after closing due to concerns because of the flu.

VSDB Superintendent Pat Trice said they decided to close after teachers began calling out sick. | Credit: WHSV

Superintendent Pat Trice said they decided to make the decision to close for the week after teachers were calling in sick with the flu. Trice said since this week was already a short week, it made the decision easier.

"We were concerned that we would get students back on campus this week and then have issues with sick students and still increasing number of staff incidences," Trice said.

Trice added the school will not be impacted by closing for a week.

"We have not missed any days," Trice said. "We actually bank time during the school year, so we actually have days to spare still, so it won't impact spring break, it won't impact our school schedule at all."

Trice said they plan to be back on their regular schedule Sunday.