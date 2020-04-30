Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind works to engage students through distance learning

As educators across the country work to adjust to online distance learning, the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is working to make sure students can stay on track.

"We had the students on a good track and they were building skills and building upon previous skills and that all stopped so we will have to spend a lot of time like other schools to build that momentum back," Principal Keith VanFossen said.

VanFossen and his staff have been coming up with the best way to serve their students since each student at the school has a different level of needs.

“It has been pretty challenging for us because most of our students have some accessibility issue that we have to meet and doing it virtually may not be the best option,” VanFossen said.

Every two weeks a learning packet is sent home to students who may not have internet access. Each packet is created to meet individual needs, for blind students that include work written in brail or extra-large font. Staff at the school have been using social media to send messages to students and stay in touch with them and their families.

“We want the students to see that we’re still connected with them. We are explaining to the students a lot because we’re fluent in sign language letting them know what’s going on,” Superintendent Pat Trice said.

Students will not be graded for any work for the remainder of the school year and will strictly review material already learned.

VanFossen says he and his staff deeply miss the school community. “I feel like a shepherd with lost sheep, I don’t have my flock. I’ve got everybody spread out all over the commonwealth and it’s kind of awkward for me.”

Staff are currently putting together a virtual graduation video for the 12 graduating seniors

The school has not decided on whether it will reopen in the fall but is working closely with the Virginia Department of Education to come up with the safest option.