Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry address business owners in the Valley

Thursday was the seventh annual Valley Business Summit held at Blue Ridge Community College.

Local delegates put on the summit to bring together local, small business owners to share ideas and learn about resources available to them.

Del. Steve Landes said they started the event because there were not any resources like it readily available to small business owners in the Valley.

"To network together and talk about the problems that they face, how they're solving those, how to work together," said Landes.

The Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Bettina Ring, gave the keynote address. She spoke about the importance of how agriculture impacts small, local businesses, and how they are related.

"It was nice to be able to emphasize with Secretary Ring here the things and the realization that this is still an agriculture community. Between Rockingham and Augusta county and our localities, that is a base of our economy," said Landes.

After the keynote, businesses had a chance to learn about resources they have available to them locally.

The afternoon finished off with local delegates addressing the business owners, answering questions, and listening to concerns.