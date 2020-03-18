Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week - Tornado Tips

This week is Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week. While tornado drills were cancelled across the area since school is not in session, it's important to know some steps you can take to stay safe during a tornado warning.

If you are at home, go to the lowest level, such as your basement. If you don’t have a basement, the first floor of your home in a center interior room works best. This often means a bathroom. When taking cover in a bathroom, put a blanket or mattress over your head to help protect you from any falling debris.

Many workplaces also have plans for tornado warnings. Those also include going to the lowest level of the building away from windows. At WHSV, we have tornado shelter signs in non-window areas where the roof is also the strongest.

Taking cover can be tricky if you are driving, but a car is not a good place to be when a tornado warning is issued. If there are no shelters near you, a ditch is the best place to go. If a ditch is not an option, lay low to the ground.

The important takeaway from tornado warnings are that you need to act quickly and be aware of your environment. Another important note is that any open shelters such as a bridge or pavilion are not safe options.

