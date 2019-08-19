Virginia State Crime Commission convenes to discuss gun control

The Virginia State Crime Commission will kick off a series of meetings on Monday that could help decide the future of gun control in the state.

The meeting comes after a General Assembly special session on gun control ended abruptly in July.

House Republicans voted to adjourn the session until Nov. 18, just six days after the November elections.

Now, it’s the job of the Crime Commission to objectively hear both sides before it makes a recommendation on what the state should do in regards to gun control.

The Commission will convene ton Aug. 19 at the Capitol to hear presentations from federal and state organizations.

The floor will not be open for public comment, but the public may attend. The Commission will take comments from the public on Tuesday.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Virginia State Crime Commission website.