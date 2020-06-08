Virginia State Parks reopening cabins and lodges on June 11

You will once again be able to book an overnight stay in Virginia state park cabins and lodges this coming weekend.

According to a statement from Virginia State Parks on Monday, they are reopening reservations for cabins and lodges starting on June 11.

It comes with two major changes from normal operations to ensure visitor safety during the COVID-19 pandemic: the discontinuation of linen services and the addition of a 24-hour rest period between bookings.

State park officials will no longer provide linens to reduce items that have prolonged contact with multiple people. Instead, overnight cabin and lodge guests will need to bring their own linens, including sheets, pillowcases, blankets, towels, washcloths, shower mats, kitchen towels and dishcloths.

Officials arrived at the decision to cease linen services to eliminate possible coronavirus exposure to guests, staff and third-party laundry facility personnel from soiled linens. As an extra precaution, they've also fitted all mattresses and pillows with coverings that will be sanitized in between guests.

Reservations are being scheduled with a full vacant day between check-outs and check-ins to reduce the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19, giving time for potential airborne particles to settle onto surfaces that can be sanitized before housekeepers and the next guests arrived.

Camping cabins are classified separately, as are yurts. For more information on those operations, check www.virginiastateparks.gov.

You can make reservations calling 800-933-PARK (7275) or online through here.

If you call, be aware that their customer service representatives are working at capacity and wait times will be longer than usual.

You can always find the latest updates on what is and isn't open at Virginia State Parks here.

“I encourage everyone to ‘know before they go,’” Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker said. “Check the webpage for the park you plan to visit for alerts and updates. Recently, many state parks have reached visitor capacity and had to close early for the day. It's always good to have an alternate plan.”

At this point, the following facilities through state parks remain closed.

Closed until further notice

• Picnic shelters

• Playgrounds

• Swimming beaches

• Visitor centers

• Meeting facilities

• Ranger-led programs (self-guided programs are available)

• Shuttle services (includes the shuttle at Natural Bridge State Park)

Closed through summer 2020

• Swimming pools (includes the Splash Spray Ground at Occoneechee State Park)

• Horse livery at New River Trail State Park

Virginia’s 38 state parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.