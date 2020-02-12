Virginia State Police: 2 from Maryland found slain near crash

Authorities in Virginia say a couple from the greater Washington area found dead near a crashed car in southern Virginia were killed.

Virginia State Police have ruled the deaths of 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda of Alexandria and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, of Germantown, Maryland as homicides.

Troopers were called to a single-car crash Saturday on Route 58 in Turbeville. Troopers found Bianda and Maertens Griffin near a silver Nissan that appeared to have run off the road and into the median.

An exact cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Bianda and Maertens Griffin both graduated from a high school in Maryland.