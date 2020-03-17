Virginia State Police graduate 37 troopers

Virginia State Police graduated 37 members of the 131st Basic Session ahead of the agency's original graduation date.

The members graduated on Tuesday instead of Friday because of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's directives related to COVID-19.

“This is the first time in decades that state police has had to postpone an Academy graduation ceremony,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “However, this in no way diminishes the Department’s pride in or appreciation of these new Troopers and Special Agent Accountant joining our ranks. We look forward to bringing these men and women and their families to our campus at a later date in order to properly celebrate their accomplishments of completing the Virginia State Police Academy.”

According to Virginia State Police, the class has received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management. The class becane the 29-week journey at the Virginia State Police Academy last August.

The new troopers will report to their assignments across Virginia next week.

Abdulrahman Aboutabl of Harrisonburg and Joshua Good from Luray were among the graduates and both will be assigned to state police locations in the Shenandoah Valley.

