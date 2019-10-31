Virginia State Police honors fallen K-9 at Virginia Tech Veterinary School

Virginia State Police honored fallen K-9 Vader on Wednesday when the Virginia Tech Veterinary School added Vader to their statue for fallen service K-9’s that sits in front of the school.

WDBJ7 Photo

K-9 Vader died in the line of duty in August of 2018 in Greensville County. The two-year-old’s handler, Austin Albright, attended the memorial service and says it was a great way to honor law enforcement and the four-legged officers that risk their lives every day.

"K-9 Vader was the best shift partner. He never said anything out of the way...he was always there when everyone needed him and he was a great dog," he said.

Other members of the Virginia State Police attended the memorial. K-9 Vader’s name is the 20th to be added to the memorial statue.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

