Virginia State Police hope to claim title of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

Your state police needs your help to win a national contest.

Each year, the American Association of State Troopers launches a ‘best looking cruiser’ contest. Every state department submits a photo.

To cast your vote (our favorites, naturally, are Virginia and West Virginia), click here and scroll through the photos and select the state of your choice from the drop-down menu at the bottom.

You can also just scroll through the list and admire some of the shots of cruisers.

Voting is opening until 3 p.m. on July 30.

