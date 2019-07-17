Virginia State Police hope to claim title of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Your state police needs your help to win a national contest.
Each year, the American Association of State Troopers launches a ‘best looking cruiser’ contest. Every state department submits a photo.
To cast your vote (our favorites, naturally, are Virginia and West Virginia), click here and scroll through the photos and select the state of your choice from the drop-down menu at the bottom.
You can also just scroll through the list and admire some of the shots of cruisers.
Voting is opening until 3 p.m. on July 30.