Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Norfolk

Virginia State Police said it is investigating a shooting involving a Norfolk police officer overnight.

Sometime around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police responded to a report of a man tampering with cars in the 2400 block of Juniper Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a man run from the scene.

A foot pursuit began and the man showed a firearm in the direction of one of the officers, police said.

That is when an officer fired his service gun. The man was hit once.

Although he was wounded, the man was able to leave the area in a vehicle to the 5900 block of Granby Street.

He was then taken into custody by police.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Charles McCarthy has lived in the area for two years. He didn’t see the shooting. He only saw the aftermath when police were on the scene.

“A group of young men were going around checking car doors,” he said. “I was just cutting up Early Street to go get gas and then that’s why I kind of saw everything.”

McCarthy said the incident doesn’t surprise him as there’s rising crime in the area

“This issue has been a problem and getting worst in the past year," he said.

Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.

Norfolk Police Department's Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate administrative investigation into the incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty.

No officers were injured during this incident.