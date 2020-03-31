Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning following a slow-speed vehicle pursuit late Monday night.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The pursuit began on Monday night and involved officers from Harrisonburg Police Department, Virginia State Police and deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

A source said at one point during the pursuit, a man driving a box truck rammed into a Virginia State Police cruiser near the the Sheetz on Route 11. However, the driver of the box truck kept going.

Miles away, though, the truck ended up in a yard at a home at the intersection of Rawley Pike and Clover Hill Road in Rockingham County.

It is believed a man and woman were in the box truck and were armed at the time.

There's no word yet of the conditions of the man and woman believed to be in the box truck. A law enforcement source said no law enforcement were injured in the process.

At this point, there's no word of why the pursuit began in the first place.

Virginia State Police are investigating and plan to provide updates later on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News as this story continues to develop.