Virginia State Police looking for alleged trooper impersonator

Virginia State Police are looking for a person they say impersonated a state trooper along Interstate 81 early Friday morning.

According to police, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 11, someone called them to report that they thought they had just been a victim of police impersonation.

Police said the victim was driving north on I-81 when the car behind them flashed their headlights around the 225 mile marker.

The driver, according to police, assumed the car that flashed its lights was a police officer and pulled over.

That's when the suspect – only identified as an individual in a gray sweatsuit – got out of their car, walked up to the victim's window, and told them they were speeding and then asked for ten dollars.

After handing over the money, police say the victim asked the person who they worked for, and the person said "state police."

The victim realized at that point that the person was most likely an impersonator and called police immediately afterward.

An actual state trooper who was in the area observed the suspect vehicle speeding on the interstate and made a traffic stop. At that point, police say the driver took off on foot and managed to escape. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

Police are still searching for the driver accused of impersonating a trooper.

If you're ever unsure if a vehicle pulling you over is actually law enforcement — do not stop and instead only pull over once you find the first safe place available, ideally in a well-lit area with other people or authorities nearby.

If possible, police say to call 911 immediately. The dispatcher should be able to determine if the vehicle pulling you over is, in fact, law enforcement.

If an unmarked car is trying to pull you over, a good indicator that it is a real law enforcement officer would be the lights. Official unmarked police vehicles have more than just one, and they flash in different locations on the vehicle. You never need to pull over for someone who simply flashed their headlights at you.

There's no indication that this incident was in any way connected to a spree of police impersonation cases reported in Augusta County over the summer.

