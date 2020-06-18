Virginia State Police release bodycam video of sergeant being hit with piece of asphalt during protests

Virginia State Police have released the bodycam footage of a sergeant being hit in the leg with a piece of asphalt during protests early Monday morning.

The protests, in response to an incident that happened over the weekend, took place outside of Richmond Police Headquarters along Grace Street Sunday night and into Monday.

RPD said one of its officers was injured, while VSP said two of its law enforcement officers were injured.

Earlier this week, VSP said the sergeant hit with asphalt was taken to the hospital but later released.

VSP also said another trooper was hit in the head with an object thrown by protesters, but the helmet took the brunt of the impact. Officers also report that other troopers suffered scratches and bruises from objects being thrown at them.