Virginia State Police reminding people of dangers of driving drunk after crash

After an early morning crash involving alcohol, Virginia State Police is reminding people about the dangers of driving drunk.

Police said a 21-year-old female was charged with a DUI and suffered serious injuries after a crash early Tuesday morning. | Credit: WHSV

State Police said they responded to a crash around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Scenic Highway in Augusta County. They said a 21-year-old female was charged with a DUI after she overturned her vehicle. According to police, she suffered serious injuries and was taken to Augusta Health.

Sgt. C.J. Aikens said drunk driving happens more often than people may realize.

"Whether it be a trooper stopping a vehicle for swerving, or actually working a motor vehicle crash where alcohol is involved, it does happen."

Sgt. Aikens said driving under the influence is something they look for and take very seriously because of the consequences.

"Fatal motor vehicle crashes, alcohol are involved in a good amount of those," Sgt. Aikens said. "Whether it be a seat belt or something like that as well, alcohol is involved in probably a large amount of the crashes that we work."

Last year in Augusta County, there were more than 80 crashes involving alcohol, according to Virginia DMV data. As a result of those crashes, 47 people were injured and three people were killed.

Property damage was involved in more than 40 of those crashes. In 2018, there were 77 crashes. More than 30 of those had property damage, and 51 people were injured and five people were killed.

"if you have anything at all, whether it be one drink or two or three, don't drive," Sgt. Aikens said. "Because alcohol affects everyone differently and at a different level."

In Virginia, a first-time DUI conviction means a minimum $250 fine and it could also mean a lost or suspended license.