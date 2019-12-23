Virginia State Police reminds drivers to be careful during holiday travel

According to AAA, this holiday season will see a record-breaking number of travelers with nearly 104 million people on the roads.

Virginia State Police said if you're one of those planning to travel, there are some things to keep in mind to make sure you get to your destination safely.

Virginia State Police said there's often less traffic if people leave a day early or a day late for their destination and do the same thing when they return. But if that cannot be avoided, Sgt. Frank Pyanoe said to be aware while on the roads.

"Be sure to give yourself plenty of room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, so you can stop in an emergency," Pyanoe said.

He added that they can see secondary crashes in the back-up from other crashes they respond to, especially in inclement weather.

In addition to giving yourself plenty of room, Pyanoe said it's important to put down all distractions.

"Any kind of electronic device, radio, eating, that sort of thing. Keep your eyes on what you're doing, keep your eyes on the road," Pyanoe said.

Regardless of when you're traveling, Pyanoe said all drivers should drive the speed limit, wear seat belts and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

If you are planning to be on the roads, you can check VDOT's 511 app or website for road and travel conditions.

