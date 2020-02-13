Virginia State Police searching for 85-year-old missing since last week

Virginia State Police are searching for an 85-year-old man in Madison County who has been missing since last week.

James “Jimmy” Jenkins was last seen on Feb. 4 around 6 p.m. at his home on Ridgeview Road. He was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt with blue jeans.

Jenkins was believed to be driving a blue 2000 Chevy S10 pickup with Virginia tag JXM-1011.

Police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they received tips from Charlottesville, Culpeper and Spotsylvania, but they have all unfortunately been unfounded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.