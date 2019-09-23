Virginia State Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who killed motorcyclist

Virginia State Police are asking for help from the public to find the driver responsible for hitting and killing an injured motorcyclist in Greene County on Sunday night.

Police say at 11:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, a motorcycle was heading north on Rt. 29 (Seminole Trail) in Greene County when the motorcyclist ran off the road and was ejected into the northbound lane of Route 29.

Minutes later, police say an older-model, maroon two-door Toyota Solara hit and killed the motorcyclist lying in the lane and fled the scene.

According to police, the Toyota is missing a front wheel well and has Virginia license plates possibly including the letters WPG.

After hitting the motorcyclist, police say the Toyota stopped at a Sheetz at the intersection of Rt. 29 and Rt. 607 in Ruckersville and then kept heading north on Route 29.

The crash remains under investigation and police are in the process of notifying the family of the motorcyclist.

Anyone with information about the suspect Toyota or the incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police Area 18 Office in Charlottesville at 434-293-3223 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

