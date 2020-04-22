Virginia Supreme Court extends judicial emergency to May 17

The Supreme Court of Virginia has officially extended the judicial emergency suspending all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in the commonwealth.

The judicial emergency was initially declared on March 16 and set to run until April 6.

On March 27, justices extended the order for another 21-day period, until April 26.

Now, the justices have extended the order by another 21 days, until May 17.

The judicial emergency means that all "non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts" are suspended and all deadlines have been tolled and extended for the duration of the emergency.

The move is for the safety of court employees, litigants, judges and the public, according to the justices.

All district and circuit courts have been ordered to "continue all civil, traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials, subject to a defendant’s right to a speedy trial, with the exception of emergency matters, including but not limited to, quarantine or isolation matters, arraignments, bail reviews, protective order cases, emergency child custody or protection cases, and civil commitment hearings."

For essential cases that still go on, judges are asked to limit attendees to only attorneys, parties, and necessary witnesses and members of the press.

They will also issues summonses instead of a capias for failure to appear for the time-being.

You can find a full list of court recommendations in the Supreme Court of Virginia order here.

