Virginia Tech cancer researchers set for cross-departmental collaboration

Researchers at Virginia Tech are preparing to work together like never before in their battle to combat cancer.

Doctor Michael Friedlander, the Executive Director of Virginia Tech's Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, is pulling together colleagues from Virginia Tech's Roanoke and Blacksburg campuses to share research, resources and ideas in search of a cure for cancer.

"What this brings to the table is the breadth and the power of Virginia Tech," said Friedlander.

Thanks to this unique approach, biomedical researchers, engineers, veterinarians and other scientists will begin working together toward a common goal.

"Science is not something that's achieved by one brilliant mind working by themselves, especially these days," said Robert Gourdie, with the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. "It works by bright people that have interests in particular areas coming together, sharing ideas, sharing equipment and reagents."

Next year, Virginia Tech's Roanoke Campus will double in size and house an expanded veterinary sciences program. That program will allow researchers to look at cancer in animals they are treating and work with biomedical researchers to find similarities in diseases and treatments across species.

"It's going to step up the research by providing opportunities for the researchers to share resources and information with others," said Friedlander.

Ultimately, Virginia Tech hopes removing barriers between departments will lead to major discoveries and medical advances.

"Silos are a challenge of research in general at any institution whether it be an academic institution, a health system, or a private industry for that matter, and breaking those down and opening the barriers or lowering them and allowing people to share information in an open and transparent way, is absolutely critical for success," said Friedlander.

