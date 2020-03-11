Virginia Tech and Radford join list of schools extending spring break, moving classes online

Universities in southwest Virginia have joined the growing list of schools throughout our area and across the country replacing in-person classes with online classes for the coming weeks as students return from spring break amid growing cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

Photo credit: WDBJ7

Virginia Tech announced Wednesday evening that the school will be transitioning to online and remote instruction (using Zoom, video, and other forms of delivery) for all undergraduate and graduate students at all Tech locations for the remainder of the spring semester.

Like many other schools, they're also extending spring break to Sunday, March 22, with classes resuming Monday, March 23.

The university is asking faculty and instructors to be as flexible as possible in accommodating the needs of students and making resources available to them to assist in transitions to online formats.

The Blacksburg campus of the school remains open and will continue to remain open after spring break ends. However, classes will move online effective March 23.

All academic programs and courses at the Northern Virginia Center (in Falls Church) and the Washington Alexandria Architecture Center (WAAC) will also move online.

Radford issued an announcement on Wednesday as well, letting students know that spring break will be continued through March 20, with online classes starting March 23.

They will keep classes online until at least April 17, when university officials will reevaluate the situation.

Throughout the time, the university is asking teachers and research faculty to report to the campus.

Throughout the weeks leading up to April 17, Radford students are encouraged to either return home or stay at home instead of at the school. There, on-campus residence halls and off-campus apartments will remain closed until further notice

Also suspending in-person classes and replacing them with online classes for the next weeks are:

• James Madison University

• University of Virginia

• All UNC System schools

• West Virginia University

• Marshall University

