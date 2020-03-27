Virginia Tech student diagnosed with COVID-19

A student at Virginia Tech has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent to staffers by Virginia Tech police.

The student lives off-campus in Blacksburg, according to school police, and is believed to have contracted the virus during recent international travel. The student is in isolation and is following Virginia Department of Health protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

Health officials say there are no known exposures to the public from the patient, and there is no evidence of a risk of community spread in the area.

This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the Virginia Tech community.

No further information has been released about the student.

The school includes tips regarding healthy habits to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

- Practice good social distancing skills; keep at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others; limit group activities to 10 or less; limit travel to only that which is essential.

- Stay home when you feel sick.

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and immediately dispose of used tissues.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning product.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

- Call ahead before you seek medical care at Schiffert Health Center (540-231-6444), Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery-Emergency Department (540-951-1111), or your health care provider office if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever. Tell the receptionist or your provider about your recent travel and symptoms.

For more information on cases in that area, you can call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.