Virginia Tech to pay millions for freshmen to live in hotels

We're getting a better idea of how housing will look for the incoming freshman class at Virginia Tech.

Source: WDBJ

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski said they will spend over $3.7 million on hotel rooms for the incoming freshman class. The university is paying for all of the rooms at the Holiday Inn in Blacksburg for this upcoming school year.

That's happening because of higher-than-expected enrollment at the university.

The university has been scrambling for housing options after 1,000 more freshmen chose to attend the school than it had initially planned.

The school has a contract with the hotel to pay $3,755 per student per semester.

Students' rooms at the hotels will feature typical dorm room furniture. And continental breakfast will be available during the week.

Virginia Tech said they are reserving 75 percent of rooms at The Inn at Virginia Tech, which will cost around $5 million. They said they will transfer funds internally for this cost.

The university will be charging room and board rates based on the kinds of rooms students will be given. Although it won't totally offset what the university is spending, they said they want the students to be as comfortable as possible.

Virginia Tech has also offered a number of other incentives to students who are willing to defer enrollment.

