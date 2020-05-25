Virginia War Memorial holds virtual Memorial Day ceremony for first time in 64 years

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the U.S. looked much different on Monday – with many public gatherings canceled and organizations opting for live streams, including the Virginia War Memorial. It was the first time in 64 years that the general public was not invited to attend.

The half-hour ceremony from the Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory started at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

An American flag was posted on all gravesites and the Avenue of Flags lined cemetery roadways between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.