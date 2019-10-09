Virginia Women’s Monument to be unveiled next week

The Virginia Women’s Monument will be dedicated next week, but a sneak peek of the new installment was allowed Tuesday.

The Virginia Women’s Monument is the nation’s first on the grounds of any state capitol, showcasing achievements and contributions made by women.

It will include 12 life-size bronze statues, along with a Wall of Honor inscribed with the names of 230 notable women. The statues include Maggie Walker, Pamunkey Indian chief Cockacoeske, Virginia Randolph, first lady Martha Washington and others who helped shape the Commonwealth of Virginia over the past 400 years.

“The important thing is that we are filling in a huge void. If you think about Central Park in New York, there’s a statue of Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland. They are the only statues of women in Central Park," Ivan Schwartz, founder and director of Studio EIS, said. “It’s hugely important and a very historic moment for the country. Symbols are changing in America, and this is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.”

The monument’s dedication is Monday at 11 a.m., and will include special music performances.