Virginia a key state in Bloomberg's Super Tuesday strategy

Virginia is a state where Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg could expect a return on investment.

By investing millions on state legislative races, Bloomberg helped Democrats take back the statehouse last fall.

With full control of government in Virginia, Democrats have started pushing through progressive legislation on everything from gun control to gay rights.

And the state could serve as a centerpiece of his unorthodox campaign strategy of skipping the early primary states to compete in the 14 states that vote on March 3, Super Tuesday.