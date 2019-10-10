Virginia airman killed in training accident in Idaho

An airman who graduated from Clover Hill High School in 2004 was killed in a training accident in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed 33-year-old Tech Sgt. Peter Kraines died while performing mountain rescue techniques. The incident is under investigation.

He is survived by a wife and two children.

Kraines was a special tactics pararescueman with the 24th Special Operations Wing based out of Hurlburt Field in Florida.

“This is a tragic loss to the Special Tactics community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Allen, commander of the 24th SOW. “We are grateful for the support from our community and our [Air Force Special Operations Command] teammates. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates at this time.”

The Air Force said Kraines was a static-line jumper, free fall jumper, combat scuba diver and certified EMT. He was trained for immediate combat deployment to conduct search-and-rescue and personnel recovery missions.

Kraines was born in Albany, N.Y., in 1985 and graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in marketing management in 2010. He enlisted in the Air Force in 2011 and was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia following pararescue training. He was selected to join the Special Tactics team in 2017.

Kraines served in two deployments - one to Afghanistan in 2015 and another to Turkey in 2017.

Kraines’ awards and decorations include an Air Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, Small Arms Expert Ribbon, Air Force BMT Honor Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon and NATO Medal.