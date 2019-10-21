Virginia animal rescue cares for puppies thrown into dumpster

A litter of newborn puppies was thrown into a dumpster and left to die, an animal rescue group says.

In a Facebook post, Sanctuary Rescue wrote that the puppies cleaned up nicely and accepted food through a bottle.

The foster-based animal rescue says this is the third separate litter of newborn puppies they’ve taken in in less than a year that were thrown in dumpsters and left to die.

“Apparently this is a thing. And if our tiny little rescue outside of Richmond, Virginia has taken in three separate dumpster litters (no reason to believe they are related) in the past year or so, can you imagine how many puppies weren’t found and just went on to the landfill undetected?" the group wrote in its Facebook post.