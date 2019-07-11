Virginia authorities capture man who escaped ICE detention

Police in Virginia say they've captured an immigration detainee from Guinea who scaled the fence of a Virginia detention center.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office confirmed they captured Pierot Fangamou Thursday morning. A woman told WRIC that she called 911 after spotting the detainee in his blue jumpsuit.

Sheriff's officials said Fangamou scaled the perimeter fence of the Caroline Detention Facility the day before.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement obtained by news outlets states Fangamou has been in ICE custody since May, when he was released pending trial on criminal charges in Prince William County. ICE officials say he also has multiple misdemeanor convictions.

Below is that ICE statement:

On Wednesday, shortly after 12 p.m., Pierot Fangamou, an individual detained at the Caroline Detention Facility, escaped the facility by scaling the perimeter fence. Fangamou was wearing a blue jumpsuit when he escaped the facility.

Fangamou is a citizen of Guinea; he entered ICE custody May 9 after being released on local criminal charges from the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. He has several criminal misdemeanor convictions and current criminal charges pending in Prince William County.

Please do not try to apprehend the subject. If you have information to report on Fangamou’s whereabouts, call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400 or 911. This is an ongoing investigation.”