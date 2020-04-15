Virginia authorities recover body of missing canoer

Authorities in Virginia have recovered the body of a man whose canoe overturned during a fishing trip last weekend, police said.

Tionni Johnson, 22, was pulled from the water near Little Creek Reservoir around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a two-day search, according to a statement from James City County police.

His body was found about 100 feet (30 meters) offshore in the area where the boat flipped on Sunday, police said.

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old passenger who were also in the canoe at the time were able to swim to shore, according to officials. The 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and the 18-year-old was not hurt.

Severe weather Monday forced officials to temporarily suspend their search for Johnson before resuming Tuesday morning, police said.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the James City County Fire Department, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and other agencies assisted in the search.