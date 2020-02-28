Virginia bill would add more required vaccines for students

A bill in Virginia could add more required vaccines for students.

Right now, the Virginia Department of Health requires nine vaccinations. However, that number could grow to 13.

House Bill 1090 passed the House of Delegates on a 53-44 vote on Feb. 10 and cleared the Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

It now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

The bill would require Virginia students to receive every vaccine that the CDC recommends for children.

Delegate Patrick Hope is the sponsor of the bill. A representative from his office told WVEC that HB 1090 would add vaccines for the following to the current required list: Hepatitis A, HPV for males, Meningococcal and Rotavirus.

The bill makes allowances for religious and medical exemptions that already exist under Virginia state law, and it does not require yearly flu shots for students.