Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America

Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, has been crowned the new 2020 Miss America.

The 24-year-old wowed the crowd at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a science experiment. She wins a $50,000 scholarship.

Schrier has dual Cum Laude Bachelor of Science degrees from Virginia Tech in Biochemistry and Systems Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Schrier also made the Dean’s List while attending Virginia Tech and was inducted into the Phi Sigma Biological Society.

Currently, Schrier is studying to obtain a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

Her victory Thursday night comes as the 99-year-old contest tries to change its image and focus on women’s accomplishments and not appearance.

The swimsuit competition is gone for the second year and candidates compete for the “job” of Miss America and scholarships.

Organizers say the changes have encouraged more young women to participate.

Schrier is also a two-time recipient of both the Alice and Luther Hamlett Scholarship and Alice and Luther Hamlett Undergraduate Research Support Grant.

Fifty-one women, from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., competed this week at Mohegan Sun, a casino complex located in suburban southeastern Connecticut.