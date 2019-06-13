Virginia celebrates 50 years of ‘Lovers’ slogan

As summer heats up, so do events around the state celebrating “50 Years of Love” to mark Virginia’s celebration of its “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.

A kickoff event on Thursday unveiled a 3D “Love” artwork by Melanie Stimmell Van Latum that will travel to events at Virginia Welcome Centers this summer.

There will be events for 50 straight days starting June 21, including a 50-mile bike ride on the Capital Trail, movie nights, contests and concerts.

“'Virginia is for Lovers’ has become one of the most beloved and well-known travel slogans in the world,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “While it has meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people, one thing hasn’t changed - the love of Virginia."

The “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan was created by Richmond-based ad agency Martin & Woltz Inc. (now The Martin Agency) and made its first appearance in “Modern Bride” magazine in 1969.