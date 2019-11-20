Virginia chef to compete on 'Guy's Grocery Games' on the Food Network

A chef from an Albemarle County restaurant is competing in one of the Food Network’s biggest game shows.

In “Guy’s Grocery Games,” hosted by Guy Fieri, chefs face one another in a grocery store cooking competition where they have to shop for ingredients with challenges facing them and then cook using those ingredients.

Laura Fonner is the head chef at Duners and works to feed the homeless at People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM). Fonner will square off against three other charitable chefs in a holiday cook-off, and the winner will take home $20,000.

Inside Laura Fonner’s kitchen at Duners Restaurant, turning fresh produce and meat into decadent dishes is the norm.

The 34-year-old self-taught chef found her passion when she was just a kid.

"Our babysitter tended to be the TV, so I would watch the Food Network until it drove my brother and sister crazy,” Fonner said.

Now, she's sharing that love for food with those who often don't experience lavish meals. Last November, Fonner and PACEM Director Jayson Whitehead recruited restaurants and farmers to start a weekly food chain for PACEM's homeless shelters.

"It’s brought great community attention to our shelters," Jayson Whitehead, the executive director of PACEM, said. "Chefs don't really have a lot of free time and they want to help people, we all want to help people, but it’s hard to find the person to bring it all together, so that's me.”

The program features special dishes like rainbow trout or duck dumplings.

"Sometimes our guests can get a little tired of the normal fare, whether it's lasagna or tacos or chili, or what have you,” Whitehead said.

That work caught the attention of the Food Network, which invited Fonner to be a contestant on the “Guy's Grocery Games” holiday special in December. The grand prize is $20,000.

“It could feed a lot of people. It could do a lot of good in Charlottesville and I’m trying to buy this restaurant, so it would also help me tremendously,” Fonner said.

Fonner doesn't just cook meals for the homeless; she spends time at the shelters every week. What many don't realize is Fonner relates to what these men and women are going through personally.

"I don't think I’ve ever told anybody, when we first moved from Michigan, I was probably 6 months old and our house wasn't ready. We lived in a tent for like 2 months. It was my mom and dad and the 3 of us kids and our animals,” Fonner said. “Charlottesville’s a hard town to live in; it’s very unaffordable at some times.”

Win or lose, it’s that inspiration that will keep Fonner whipping up good eats for those in need. The episode will air December 11 at 9 p.m. Plans for a viewing party in Charlottesville are in the works.